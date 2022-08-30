Do you wait for big Bollywood releases on streaming apps or do you go to theatres? VOTE NOW

Take our poll and let us know your go-to approach to watch big Bollywood releases!

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 30, 2022 10:54 PM IST  |  5.4K
Did you know that the Elphinstone Picture Palace, Chaplin Cinema in Kolkata is the first cinema hall to be established in India in 1907 by Jamshedji Framji Madan, a pioneer of Indian film production. As of 2019, there were over 6000 single screens and over 3000 multiplexes in the country. In recent years, with the advent of accessible internet services, OTT platforms and streaming apps have become another popular option for people to watch a film. But, tell us prey, which do you prefer between theatres and streaming apps, as you take THIS POLL

For years on end, film enthusiasts and the common man have loved the cinema-viewing experience. The dark theatres, the big screens, with bigger-than-life actors, the collective joy, anticipation, and cheering, coupled with the second-to-none community-viewing experience is truly unparalleled. Going to the cinemas, either with friends or family has been nothing less of an event for the general masses all these years.

However, in recent years, especially during and post the COVID-19 years, the streaming apps and OTT platforms became our only source to access newly-released films, and the number of views was not disheartening. They became a fitting alternative to catch entertainment content with reasonable monthly or yearly subscription fees. 

Given the reach of OTT platforms across borders and countries many filmmakers and producers continue to release their movies on OTT platforms even as the pandemic settles down. Still others take the best of both, and release their movies on streaming platforms a few weeks after the theatrical release. 

But, the question remains: What do you, as an audience prefer when it comes to big Bollywood releases? 

  • Yes. Don’t go to theatres
  • No. Go to theatres
  • Depends on the movie
  • After COVID-19, don’t feel like going to theatres

Let us know in THIS POLL

Note: Images are for representation purposes only.

