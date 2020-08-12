  1. Home
Do you want Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan to reunite for a film? COMMENT

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have appeared together in multiple movies. Do let us know in the comments section if you want them to reunite for a new movie soon.
Both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the most renowned superstars of Bollywood. Both of them have a separate fan base and have been winning the hearts of millions for a very long time. There is no denying this fact that King Khan and the Sultan of Bollywood have delivered multiple hit movies over time. Not only that but they have also collaborated for movies like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam.

However, the two of them have not shared the screen space for a very long time. Well, of course, they have made cameo appearances in each other’s movies. For instance, Salman Khan made a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. We also cannot forget the moment when the two superstars finally reunited with each other after years on the sets of the popular reality show Bigg Boss a few years back in 2015.

Although both the actors are busy with their respective work and projects, fans desperately want to see them together in a movie again. Shah Rukh Khan has not been seen in the silver screen for almost two years after the release of his 2018 movie Zero. So, King Khan’s fans are already waiting for his comeback to the silver screen. Now, we would like to know your opinion regarding whether or not should Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan should reunite for a movie. Do let us know in the comments section below.

