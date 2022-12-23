Do you wish to enjoy the holiday season? Then watch out for these 5 comedy films this weekend

Cirkus is all set to hit the theatres today. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this comedy film stars Ranveer Singh in dual roles. Along with them, actors Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez also feature in the film. Amid this development, we have collected a bunch of comical films from Hindi Cinema that you shouldn’t give miss. 1. Chupke Chupke (1975)

Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, this film is widely popular amongst the masses as it portrays Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan’s comical chemistry. The storyline encircles around a husband playing a rather practical prank on his wife’s father. Will this prank provoke the father to compel his daughter to break ties with her husband? Do watch out for how actors Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan comically depict the story.

2. Gol Maal (1979) After Chupke Chupke, this is another directorial film by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. A job hunt, a fake mustache, and a hockey match…are the three keywords that can aptly describe this comical film. Starring Amol Palekar, Bindiya Goswami, Deven Verma, Shubha Khote, Buaji Kalindi, Manju Singh, Ratna Sharma, and Dina Pathak, do have a look how this film pans out. This is one of the best comical films of all time.

3. Hera Pheri (2000) Helmed by director Priyadarshan, this film is no less than a cult classic. In the story, three unemployed men look for answers to all their financial problems - but when their opportunity knocks on their door, will they know what to do with it? This film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty, Tabu, Om Puri, Gulshan Grover, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Mukesh Khanna in crucial roles.

4. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) Popular actor Sanjay Dutt is known as Munna Bhai amongst his fans even today. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this comical film essays the story of an underworld don taking a medical college by storm with his fundas. Will Munna Bhai be able to survive in college for long? Watch this movie this weekend featuring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles.