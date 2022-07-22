Dobaaraa: Anurag Kashyap's directorial starring Taapsee Pannu to be the opening night film at IFFM 2022

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is back doing what he does best - making a good film and travelling the world with his film's exhibition in international and film festival circuits. His upcoming directorial 'Dobaaraa', in which he has reunited with Taapsee Pannu, will soon open the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022.

'Dobaaraa' will be the opening night film at IFFM 2022, for which both Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu will be travelling to Melbourne.

Commenting on the development, Anurag Kashyap, said in a statement: "Excited to be showcasing our film and being selected as the opening night film for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne."

"I have previously been to IFFM and have first hand seen the unison with which Indian films and film from the subcontinent are celebrated and showcased with much vigour. 'Dobaaraa' is a special film for me as a filmmaker and I'm looking forward to showcasing it on this platform".

The film, a Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie 'Mirage', follows the story of a woman (played by Taapsee). It shows how her character gets the opportunity to save the life of a 12-year old boy who witnessed a death during a thunderstorm which happened 25 years ago, by getting connected through the television set during a similar storm in the present.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Nihit Bhave, 'Dobaaraa' also stars Taapsee's co-actor from 'Thappad' - Pavail Gulati in the lead role.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is one of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema outside of the sub-continent. After two years of the festival being held online, the festival is gearing up to be held physically this year with the vision of bringing the vibrancy of Indian cinema to where it belongs - on the big screen.

IFFM festival director, Mitu Bhowmik Lange shared: "At IFFM, we aim at providing a common platform for filmmakers from across the globe to showcase their talent and put forth the excellence of cinema from all over. The opening film of our main event is Anurag Kashyap's psychological thriller, 'Dobaaraa'".

"Being a fan of his work since silk route, I always look forward to his films, and this one was highly anticipated by me because of Taapsee as well, as I admire her work equally. It gives me great pride to showcase some of the finest talents of Indian cinema through 'Dobaaraa' at our film festival and I hope that this film gets appreciated by audiences worldwide upon its release," he added.

'Dobaaraa' is scheduled to be released worldwide on August 19. The film is jointly produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new division under Balaji Telefilms, and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose's banner Athena.

