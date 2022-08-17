Dobaaraa: Ekta Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Elli AvrRam and others attend film’s screening; PICS

The new-age thriller Dobaaraa has been in the news for its unique story that digs deep into the world of time travel. It is the Hindi adaptation of Spanish thriller Mirage. Dobaaraa revolves around a woman, who tries to save the life of a boy, who is indirectly involved in a murder, which happened two decades ago. The film is getting positive attention from the masses. Despite being a remake, the director has been constantly approached by multiple film festivals. Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta R Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena).

Meanwhile, makers of the show organised a special screening of the film in the city and it was attended by scores of Bollywood and TV celebs including producer Ekta Kapoor. Others who attended the event include Sussanne Khan, her boyfriend Arslan Goni, Elli AvrRam, Jatin Sarna and others. Ekta Kapoor was also seen hugging Sussanne as the duo twinned in black.

Have a look at the pictures:

One after the other, Anurag Kashyap has been approached by big international film festivals and the film set its mark at the London film festival and Fantasia International Film Festival when it received a 10-minute standing ovation. Moreover, while India is about to complete 75 glorious years of its Independence this year, Dobaaraa is an Indian film that is making the nation proud on the global map of the entertainment industry.

Dobaaraa is scheduled to release worldwide on August 19. The film is a new-age thriller that marks the reunion of Taapsee and Anurag for the third time after the 2018 hit Manmarziyaan and the biopic drama Saand Ki Aankh (2019), on which he served as a producer. The film reunites Taapsee with her Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati.

