Dobaaraa Trailer: Taapsee Pannu starrer timeless thriller to show the most mind-bending theories of time

Taapsee Pannu is on a roll these days. The actress who is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Shabaash Mithu is all geared up for her next film. We are talking about Dobaaraa which marks her third collaboration with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh. The movie is said to be a new-age thriller. And now, as promised the trailer of the film is out and as expected it will get you on the edge of your seats. To note, the movie was announced last year and Taapsee has been quite excited to work with Anurag Kashyap again.

In the trailer, we can see how Tapsee Pannu’s character is struggling to solve the mystery behind a murder. Interestingly, apart from Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa will also mark Taapsee’s reunion with Pavail Gulati. To note, Taapsee and Pavail had earlier shared the screen in Anubhav Sinha’s 2020 release Thappad and their equation grabbed a lot of attention. Sharing the trailer of the film Taapsee wrote, “Sometimes all you need is a second chance…. Because time wasn’t ready for the first one….

See how the world spins with the thrill on August 19th.”

Check out the trailer:

The upcoming film is a cutthroat cliffhanger, extremely edgy at its core, and has a vibe that can leave you breathless. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa is being jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal’s ATHENA.

Earlier, Taapsee had shared excitement about collaborating with Anurag Kashyap and posted pics from the sets. She captioned the post as, “My #DobaaraaSeries Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated..Ready to create more memories because we were running out of Manmarziyaan stories to tell..@anuragkashyap10 let’s do this #Dobaaraa”.

