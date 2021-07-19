Doctor G First Look: Ayushmann Khurrana turns into a medical student as he begins shooting for the film

Ayushmann Khurrana’s first look from Doctor G is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who had made his debut with Vicky Donor in 2012, had emerged as one of the most bankable actors over the years. And while the actor has grabbed a lot of attention with his unconventional roles, he is now making the headlines for yet another interesting project. We are talking about Anubhuti Kashyap directorial Doctor G which will also star Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. Interestingly, Ayushmann Khurrana has taken to social media and shared the first look of himself from Doctor G.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared a pic of himself wherein he was seen dressed as a medical student. The actor had a nerdy look and was wearing as lab coat and had a stethoscope in his pocket. This isn’t all. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actor was also holding a medical book in his hand. In the caption, Ayushmann mentioned that he is set to begin the shooting of the movie. He wrote, “Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #DoctorGFirstLook”.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s first look from Doctor G:

Produced by Junglee Picture, Doctor G marks Ayushmann’s third collaboration with the production house after their immensely successful track record that includes Bareilly ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho. Interestingly, the actor has been sharing updates about the movie and had even shared a glimpse from the reading session. To note, Doctor G will mark his first collaboration with Rakul and it will be interesting to see how this fresh jodi will fare on the silver screen.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana receives a warm welcome as he reaches Bhopal to kick off Doctor G shoot; PHOTOS

Share your comment ×