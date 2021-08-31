Doctor G: Shefali Shah receives warm farewell from Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh

Actor Shefali Shah has wrapped up the shooting of yet another film project on Tuesday, August 31. She took to her Instagram space to share a glimpse of her farewell celebration from the sets of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G. The actress shared a slew of happy pictures from her goodbye party, while doing so she also ended up giving fans a sneak peek of her and Ayushmann’s unseen look from the film. In the photos, a jovial Shefali can be seen cutting a customised Doctor G cake. Meanwhile, the entire crew of the film applauds the actor for her contribution.

While sharing the post, Shefali Shah articulated how this ending enriched her with an opportunity to work with a beautiful team. She explained, “Yet another journey comes to an end. No wrong it’s just the beginning of like minded people coming together, making friends, getting enriched by each and everyone’s contribution to make her and me come alive.Thank you to the beautiful team with amazingly talented, fun and chilled people. Will miss you’ll. #DoctorG Thank you so much.”

Take a look:

Even Doctor G’s lead cast members Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, took to their Instagram space to appreciate Shefali while bidding a warm adieu to her. Ayushmann expressed, “You’ll be missed ma’am. You’ve done a fab job in Doctor G. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh hailed Shefali Shah as a bundle of ‘joy’. Check out the stories below:

Speaking of the film, Doctor G, the social drama is helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap. Bankrolled under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the movie also stars Sheeba Chaddha essaying a significant role. On the professional front, in the first week of August, Shefali also wrapped up the shooting of Darlings alongside . The Student of the Year actor also took to Instagram to share an emotional note for Shefali.

She wrote, "Oh man Shef how will I not see you on set every day. Will miss you soo much @shefalishahofficial Such a joy working with you @roshan.matthews Best Time ever. PS (This is our fabulous super hard working team)." Apart from Darlings and Doctor G, Shah also has Vidya Balan starrer Jalsa in the pipeline.

ALSO READ| Heartbroken Alia Bhatt pens emotional parting note for Shefali Shah as she wraps Darlings shoot