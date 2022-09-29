Doctor G Song Dil Dhak Dhak Karta Hai: Ayushmann Khurrana 'brings a special remedy track' to replace CPR
Doctor G will be releasing on October 14.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh are gearing up for their next release Doctor G. The film is a comedy entertainer and is all set to release on October 14. Well, ahead of the release, the makers released the songs. Today, they released a peppy number featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh’s dance moves. The song, Dil Dhak Dhak Karta Hai is sung by Raj Barman and Sakshi Holkar.
Sharing the song on his Instagram handle, Ayushmann wrote, “Ab CPR ki nahi zaroorat! Aapke dil ki dhadkan badhaane #DoctorG has brought to you his special remedy, the #DilDhakDhakKartaHai song. Song out now! #DoctorGInCinemas on 14th October 2022.” Fans immediately flooded the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Disco mood on.” Another wrote, “Sweetie sweetie se sedha hottie hottie.” The film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.
In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana is playing the role of Dr. Uday Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh plays a medical student named Dr. Fatima Dugg. Shefali Shah is playing Dr. Nandini Bhatia's role.
Watch the song here:
On the work front, Rakul, who was last seen in Runway 34, will be next seen in Thank God co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. The film is releasing on October 25. Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Aanand L. Rai's film An Action Hero. He also has Dream Girl 2, opposite Ananya Panday.
