Doctor G Song O Sweetie Sweetie Teaser Out: Ayushmann Khurrana is back with another melodious track

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh will be soon seen in Doctor G. The film is releasing on October 14 and ahead of it, the makers are releasing songs to maintain the excitement level. Well, the trailer was loved by fans and they liked Ayushmann’s character who is playing the role of a doctor in the film. Today, the actor shared the teaser of the second song O Sweetie Sweetie which he has sung himself. And undoubtedly he has nailed it.

He has dedicated the latest track to all his “sweeties’. He shared the teaser on his Instagram handle and wrote, “For all my sweeties out there, this one's for you straight from my heart. O Sweetie Sweetie teaser is out now. Doctor G in cinemas from October 14, 2022.” The full song will be released soon. Bhumi Pednekar also commented, “Love it”. Krushna Abhishek wrote, “Song bhi cute hai bro and you too. Good luck always.” The actor has sung earlier also in the films.