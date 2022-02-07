Doctor reveals Lata Mangeshkar had a 'smile on her face' even during her final moments

Lata Mangeshkar will always be one of the most celebrated singers. She passed away on February 6, leaving behind a huge void. Several dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and others paid tribute to Lata didi for one last time. Fans were also seen on the street paying tribute to her when the vehicle carrying her mortal remains crossed. She was given full state honour. A day after the legendary singer’s death, her doctor Dr. Pratit Samdani has talked about her final moments.

He revealed that Lata Mangeshkar had a smile on her face even in the final moments. “I will remember her smile for the rest of my life. Even in her final moments, she had a smile on her face. Since the past few years, her health was not good and hence she was not able to meet anyone much," he said. ANI also mentioned the doctor saying that the singer’s health was deteriorating day by day. “Though we continued our efforts but eventually we could not save her," he added.

Soon after her demise, the hospital issued a statement and read, “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID19.”

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan had also shared a throwback video on his Instagram handle and remembered the melody queen. The singer had sung over 25,000 songs in over 36 languages.

