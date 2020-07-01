Doctor’s Day 2020: Tahira Kashyap recalls her last chemotherapy session and expresses gratitude; See Pic

Taking to social media on the occasion of Doctor’s day, Tahira Kashyap remembered her last chemotherapy session and thanked all those who took care of her amid her battle against breast cancer.

Amid the global crisis of COVID 19, doctors and medical staff have been at the frontline across the globe to fight the pandemic and hence, people across the world have been paying tributes to them. Today, on Doctor’s Day, many celebs have taken to social media to thank the doctors and medical staff for their selfless service. Speaking of this, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap also expressed gratitude towards them. Tahira was diagnosed for breast cancer back in 2018 after which she underwent treatment for the same.

Remembering her last chemotherapy session for the same, Tahira shared a photo with the medical staff and doctors who helped her through the tough time of her life. Tahira also went ahead and recalled how she got a box of chocolates for everyone on her last chemotherapy day. She shared the photo and expressed her thanks to the doctors who took good care of her. Tahira even mentioned that if it was not for COVID 19, she would have taken chocolates for all of them this year too.

Sharing the photo, Tahira wrote, “I never knew #doctorsday even existed earlier, but my recent health ordeal has made me value all of them so much! This picture is from the day of my 12th and last chemotherapy session! Can never forget the date. 5 January 2019. The cotton swab on the shoulder blade is of the port. And the nurse in green is holding a box of chocolates that I had shared with them all, expressing my sincere gratitude big thank you to my doctors especially Dr Mandar Nadkarni. Had this covid situation not been there I would have paid a visit to the doctors and nurses with another box of chocolates who really take care of all of us! No matter how many apples I have, I am never keeping the doctors away! #doctorsday #doctors #nurses.”

Here is Tahira Kashyap’s note on Doctor’s Day:

Meanwhile, amid the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, Tahira had been spending time at home with Ayushmann Khurrana and kids. Often, she and Ayushmann would share photos on social media in the past few months to keep fans updated about their shenanigans at home amid the lockdown.

