DoctorG Trailer Out: Ayushmann Khurrana as male gynaecologist is here with a rib-tickling story
Check out DoctorG's trailer starring Rakul Preet Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah.
Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He never fails to surprise his fans with the content of his film and always manages to strike the right chord with his films. The actor is all set to entertain his fans with yet another interesting story. Ever since his film DoctorG was announced fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. It was only yesterday that the actor released the first poster of the film and now the trailer is finally here and we bet it will get you excited for the film.
DoctorG trailer
The trailer begins with Ayushmann Khurrana checking a female patient only to get her husband agitated who beats him for touching his wife. With the trailer, we can understand that Ayushmann is a medical student who has got his specialisation in Gynaecology for which he is not interested much. The actor can be seen asking a female student to switch departments with him but everything goes in vain. Later the trailer shows the struggles which Ayushmann faces during his practise. Shefali Shah plays the character of a senior doctor while Rakul Preet Singh too is a junior doctor like Ayushmann. We bet this trailer is going to make you laugh.
Check out Doctor G’s trailer:
Doctor G
Stepping into the shoes of a male gynaecologist, the actor has shared the first poster that gives us a sneak peek into the chaotic world of his medical journey to becoming a gynaecologist. Considering that 2022 has seen very few comedy films, this one promises to be a treat for comedy lovers! Doctor G cast includes Rakul Preet Singh as Dr Fatima Siddiqui and Shefali Shah as Dr Nandini Srivastav and Sheeba Chadha who plays Ayushmann’s mother in prominent roles. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G is here for your dose of fun and laughter and will release in theatres only on 14th October.
