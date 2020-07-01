Doctors’ Day 2020: Ananya Panday pens a ‘Thank you’ note for all superheroes including her doctor grandparents

Ananya Panday took to social media to express gratitude towards all doctors including her grandparents. She also shared a childhood photo with them as she called them ‘superheroes.’

Doctors’ Day is celebrated to express gratitude towards the physicians who keep everyone safe and healthy. Today, on the occasion of Doctors’ Day, several celebs have been sharing ‘Thank you’ notes for doctors and now, Ananya Panday also has joined them. Ananya, who has been spending time at home with her family amid the COVID 19 pandemic, took to social media to express her gratitude towards all doctors including her own grandparents who were physicians. The Khaali Peeli actress shared her thoughts about it.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a photo of her grandfather Dr Sharad Panday who was a renowned heart surgeon. Not just this, Ananya shared a childhood photo with her grandpa and grandmom in which she is seen as a toddler. Ananya penned a note of thanks to all the ‘superheroes with stethoscopes’ and prayed for their safety and well being on the occasion of Doctors’ Day 2020. She even mentioned that she was extremely proud of having two doctors as her grandparents.

Ananya wrote, “Happy Doctor’s day to my Dadaji, Dadi and all the selfless, superhero doctors out there Thank you for keeping us healthy and safe especially in these tough times Supremely proud to have two doctors as my grandparents.” Seeing Ananya’s message for doctors fans were quick to laud her in the comment section.

Here is Ananya Panday’s note on Doctors’ Day:

Meanwhile, , Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap and others too expressed gratitude towards doctors via social media. On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan and is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. Due to the COVID 19 lockdown, the shoots were stalled and hence, a day of work is yet to be completed. Apart from this, Ananya will be seen with Vijay Deverakonda in his next. She also has Shakun Batra’s film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

