Doctors’ Day 2020: Salman Khan says ‘Dil se Shukriya’ to doctors & calls them strongest pillars amid COVID 19

On the occasion of Doctors’ Day 2020, Salman Khan expressed his gratitude to the doctors and thanked them for being there amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Today, on the occasion of Doctors’ Day, several people have been expressing gratitude towards the physicians who work day in and out to keep others safe and healthy. Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, doctors have been frontline warriors and to thank them, shared his thoughts in a tweet. The superstar expressed his gratitude with his words and called doctors ‘strongest pillars of the country in this pandemic.’ Salman has been spending time at his Panvel farmhouse amid the COVID 19 lockdown.

Salman took to Twitter and wrote, “Aaj #DoctorsDay hai, meri taraf se saare doctors ko dil se shukriya. Aapke dedication, or aapke sacrifices k liye! Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic!” He lauded the doctors for their sacrifices and hard work as he tweeted about them on Doctors’ Day. Seeing Salman’s tweet for the doctors netizens hailed him and also flooded his comments section with praise. Salman appreciated how the doctors have been battling COVID 19 pandemic in the country and thanked them.

Meanwhile, several other celebs like Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap and more tweeted and thanked the doctors for their selfless service towards everyone.

Here is Salman Khan’s tweet on Doctors’ Day 2020:

Aaj #DoctorsDay hai, meri taraf se saare doctors ko dil se shukriya. Aapke dedication, or aapke sacrifices k liye! Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 1, 2020

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Salman stayed at his Panvel farmhouse with close friends and family. On the work front, Salman will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . The actor had shot major portions of the film. However, due to the pandemic, shoots were stalled. Directed by Prabhudheva, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff. A new release date is yet to be announced.

