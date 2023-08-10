Does Alia Bhatt have plans of moving to US like Priyanka Chopra post Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone?

After showcasing her talent and versatility in the Indian film industry for over a decade, Alia Bhatt is now ready to step into Hollywood. Action spy thriller Heart of Stone, her debut American film, releases tomorrow. It is directed by Tom Harper and also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. In a promotional interview for the film, Alia revealed if she had any plans to move to the US in the future to establish her career there like Priyanka Chopra.

Alia Bhatt opens up about moving to Hollywood like Priyanka Chopra

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Alia was asked if she saw herself moving to the United States for her future in Hollywood like her friend and fellow actress Priyanka Chopra. Alia responded in negative and insinuated that it takes a lot of courage to do what PC did. She said, “I think what Priyanka did was extremely brave and very different from what anyone has ever done. She’s such an inspiration to every young girl from India that has that big dream to be a global icon and a global star.” Alia added, “I don’t think I could do that. I want to continue to do movies in India. And I want to be able to get these one-off, amazing international opportunities.”

Talking about future projects post her debut, Alia said, “I still don’t know what I’m doing. It’s just this one film and we’ll see how it goes from here.”

Alia Bhatt on playing second lead in Heart of Stone

Alia has played the lead actress in most of her Bollywood films and has also carried solo projects on her back like Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi. In her Hollywood debut, she is playing the second lead to Gal Gadot and is happy doing that as the character is very important to the film. She portrays the antagonist Keya Dhawan who will battle it out against Gal’s Rachel Stone for an extremely dangerous and valuable weapon. Alia only wanted to ensure that her part had a purpose in the story and wasn't merely there to fill a “South Asian” slot. “The way I judge it is if you take the character out of the story and you still have a film, then that character’s not important,” she said.

Alia has had a magnificent year while delivering successful films, making her Met Gala debut, and becoming the face of an international luxury brand. Now, she looks forward to establishing her global career.

