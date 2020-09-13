Does changing 'Beyonce' to 'Beyonse' in Ishaan, Ananya's Khaali Peeli song make a difference now? COMMENT

If you've been in the dark, let us tell you that the song from upcoming film Khaali Peeli faced massive backlash for using lyrics like 'Goriya, tujhe dekh ke Beyonce Sharma Jayegi."

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's upcoming film Khaali Peeli landed in troubled waters last week when the makers released a new song titled 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi'. While you're wondering why an iconic singer's name has been used in the title, we'll let you do the thinking. But netizens were furious over how the makers had passed off a song with racial connotation without realising the grave issue. If you've been in the dark, let us tell you that the song faced massive backlash for using lyrics like 'Goriya, tujhe dekh ke Beyonce Sharma Jayegi."

After the furore over it, director Maqbool Khan issued an apology and even clarified the use of the word 'Goriya'. He said, "First, without any hesitation or excuses we want to apologise to anyone offended. We assure you that the lyric in question was never intended racially. In fact, the term "goriya" has been so often and traditionally used in Indian songs to address a girl, that it didn't occur to any of us to interpret it in a literal manner."

However, in order to avoid legal trouble now since Beyonce's name is patented, the makers have now changed the title of the song from 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' to 'Beyonse Sharma Jayegi'. While one cannot help but take note of the fact that makers have tried their best to salvage the fiasco, the meaning of its lyrics are still racist in nature.

Calling it a little too late to make amends, netizens have slammed makers for not realising the impact of such lyrics especially when the Black Lives Matter movement has changed things around the world.

So, does changing the spelling of 'Beyonce' to 'Beyonse' in Ishaan and Ananya's Khaali Peeli song matter? Comment and vote below.

