Does Deepika Padukone dislike hubby Ranveer Singh’s singing skills? Find out

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming romantic drama flick, Gehraiyaan. The makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film. Speaking of which, during a recent chat with ETimes, the female protagonist of the film, Deepika Padukone candidly spoke about her husband Ranveer Singh’s singing prowess.

Fans of the couple know Ranveer Singh loves Hip-Hop and rapping a lot. Now, Deepika Padukone has rated her husband’s singing skills. It seems that the celebrity wife cannot keep up with her husband’s singing hobby. While rating his voice on a scale of 1 to 10, Deepika gave only 2 points to Ranveer. Moreover, she also added that she cannot sing as well.

During a previous interaction with Pinkvilla, the Piku star candidly reflected how she prepared for her role in Gehraiyaan diving deep within her inner self. Deepika Padukone refrained from calling her character Alisha a bold one, instead the star emphasized that her role was raw. She said, “I want to say bold but I also don’t want to say bold because of the way we understand bold in our films and in the characters that we’ve seen. I’d say raw. For me this character is a lot more raw, a lot more real than some of the other characters that I have played just emotionally, completely stripped, completely naked in that sense, completely vulnerable.”

The plot of Gehraiyaan is yet unclear but the trailer suggests it depicts the twisted love stories of four people. With a hint of love triangle, infidelity, chemistry and passion, the upcoming movie will take viewers on a whirlwind of romance. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie are not releasing the movie theatrically. Instead, it will premiere on February 11, 2022 via Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone exudes boss lady vibes in zebra print blazer, looks HOT in knee-length boots; PICS