Does Janhvi Kapoor have a special connection with Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer TBMAUJ? Here's what we know

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon led Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the latest Friday release. The much-awaited sci-fi rom-com is based on an unusual romance between a man and a super-intelligent female robot who looks and feels human. The music of the film has become a rage on social media and the fresh onscreen jodi of Shahid-Kriti has also generated hype around the film. But do you know the film has one special appearance from Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi Kapoor's cameo in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The stunning young actress of Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor has made a special appearance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya as she plays the character of Shahid Kapoor's colleague. She's a robotic engineer who has just joined his company. In a scene, she flirts with Shahid's character and Kriti's character watches them from afar.

Interestingly, Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in the 2018 romantic drama Dhadak opposite Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter. Now 6 years later, she has been cast opposite Shahid too.

Earlier, Janhvi had a special appearance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as well in which she featured in the introductory song of Ranveer Singh titled Heart Throb.

Janhvi Kapoor's bond with Maddock Films

With Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Janhvi, and Maddock Films have worked together for the second time. Earlier, Janhvi starred in Maddock's Roohi which was the 2nd installment of their supernatural cinematic universe. It was one of the early theatrical releases in 2021 post-lockdown.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor called him OG Lover Boy after watching TBMAUJ

Shahid's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor called him OG Lover Boy after watching the film last night at the special premiere. She posted her review on Instagram stories and wrote, "Complete laughter riot! Entertainment overload after ages! Love, laughter, masti, dancing and heart-touching message at the end...@kritisanon you were pitch-perfect! @shahidkapoor the OG Lover-boy, there's no one like you; you made my heart melt. DIL SE HASAAYA. STOMACH IS HURTING."

More about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also called An Impossible Love Story is jointly written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film is produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films and stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, and Dimple Kapadia among others.

