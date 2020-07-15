Does Karan Johar have a new, private Instagram account almost a month after social media hiatus?
It has been more than a month since Karan Johar has stayed away from social media following the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. His last post was for the late actor which created a major controversy surrounding nepotism and the filmmaker faced severe backlash for the same. Now, as per reports, the director has created a new and private Instagram account which is followed by a handful of his close friends from the industry. According to a report in DNA, Karan created a new account named 'Karan Affairs' and his display picture is similar to his public IG account.
The account only had 1 post and was following 115 accounts. Some of the close people who seem to be following Karan Johar on the new, private account are Suhana Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Gauri Khan and Ananya Panday among others. However, a quick search now, shows that the account has been taken down or probably the name seems to have changed.
While Karan has actively stayed away from social media, he was last seen at Neetu Kapoor's birthday bash. The filmmaker was present for the birthday celebrations along with Ranbir Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Manish Malhotra and others. For this, too, Karan was trolled by netizens as earlier reports had stated that the filmmaker was depressed due to the social media backlash.
I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ....
