Does Karan Johar have a new, private Instagram account almost a month after social media hiatus?

According to latest reports, Karan Johar has created a new account named 'Karan Affairs' and his display picture is similar to his public IG account.

It has been more than a month since has stayed away from social media following the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. His last post was for the late actor which created a major controversy surrounding nepotism and the filmmaker faced severe backlash for the same. Now, as per reports, the director has created a new and private Instagram account which is followed by a handful of his close friends from the industry. According to a report in DNA, Karan created a new account named 'Karan Affairs' and his display picture is similar to his public IG account.

The account only had 1 post and was following 115 accounts. Some of the close people who seem to be following Karan Johar on the new, private account are , Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Ananya Panday among others. However, a quick search now, shows that the account has been taken down or probably the name seems to have changed.

While Karan has actively stayed away from social media, he was last seen at 's birthday bash. The filmmaker was present for the birthday celebrations along with , Agastya Nanda, Manish Malhotra and others. For this, too, Karan was trolled by netizens as earlier reports had stated that the filmmaker was depressed due to the social media backlash.

