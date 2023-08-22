Does Karan Johar want Yash, Roohi to inherit his company? Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director reacts

Karan Johar, who has completed 25 years as a director in the film industry, revealed how his life has changed after becoming a father to twins. At the same time, Karan also talked about wanting to leave behind a legacy for his twins - Yash and Roohi. Karan Johar returned to don the director’s cap after 7 years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which went on to win the adulation of the audiences and also mint money at the box office.

Karan Johar on how his life changed after being a father

In a recent conversation with The Indian Express, when Karan Johar was asked about how his life has changed after the birth of Yash and Roohi, he called this change subliminal. He also believes that he now has more energy to strive and leave behind a legacy that his twins could be proud of.

“I think there has been a subliminal change. A change that I don’t know if I can articulate in ways that are definitive. There is a lot more spring in myself, there is a lot more energy to do much more and achieve, and maybe subliminally it’s because I want to leave a legacy that they can be proud of.”

At the same time, the filmmaker also added that he wouldn't dictate any professional decisions on his twins, just like his own patents never did.

“But simultaneously, I also feel that my parents never dictated any professional decisions for me. They did not want me initially to enter the film business, but they didn’t stop me either. I think we should not put the pressure of our lineage or legacy on them, they should be able to take their individual decisions. Right now, I am building the company so that I can protect their future, but I don’t know if they will be part of Dharma in future.”

Did you know that Karan Johar’s kids haven’t watched any Hindi movies yet?

During the interview, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director revealed that his six and a half year old kids have not seen a single Hindi movie yet.

On being asked if he is protective of Yash and Roohi, Karan said that he is not ‘overly protective’. “They go to parties, they get papped. They don’t understand exactly why they are being photographed. But I don’t stop it, I am not overly protective. I am not covering their face or taking back entries,” confirmed the director.

Work front

As of now, director Karan Johar is basking in the success of his recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Along with them, veteran actors Dharmendra Deol, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan were also seen playing key roles.

