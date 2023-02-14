Does Katrina Kaif ever snoop through hubby Vicky Kaushal’s phone? Actress has THIS to say-VIDEO

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never fail to shell out major couple goals! Before tying the knot in 2021, Katrina and Vicky kept their relationship under wraps for quite some time. Now that they are married, they frequently share the most adorable pictures with one another. They also often share cute details and reveal interesting things about each other in their interviews and conversations. Vicky and Katrina are among the most popular and adored couples in Bollywood, and their fans are always intrigued to know more about them. In a recent conversation, Katrina was asked if she snoops through her hubby Vicky Kaushal’s phone. Find out what she said!

In a recent video shared by Katrina’s makeup brand Kay Beauty, the actress is seen celebrating ‘Galentine’s Day’ with her girl pals Mini Mathur and Karishma Kohli. She plays ‘Never Have I Ever’ with them, during which she spilled the beans on whether she has ever snooped through her significant other’s phone. Katrina Kaif eats the cake, and then says, "I will give you an answer, then I will also give everyone a lesson that I learnt." She said that yes, she has checked her significant other’s phone in the past, but now that she is wiser, she has learnt not to do that. “I have, in my less wiser days, snooped through my significant other's phone. And now that I'm wiser, I will never ever ever do it again. Even if someone opens their phone and puts it beside me I will not look. I have, in the past,” said Katrina. Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, she was also asked if she has watched an entire TV series in a single day, to which Katrina replied, “I love doing it. It’s the best thing in the world.” Has she ever cried in a public bathroom? Katrina said, “A few parties. Diwali parties and such.”