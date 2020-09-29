Does Mumbai Police need to step up & investigate Payal Ghosh's accusations against Anurag Kashyap? COMMENT

While Payal Ghosh has voiced the alleged behaviour of Anurag Kashyap, Mumbai Police is yet to call the filmmaker. Do you think it should be looked into immediately? Comment below.

Amidst the recent Bollywood unrest, actress Payal Ghosh made headlines a few days ago when she accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct allegations. Calling upon the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, Payal alleged that the filmmaker had forced himself on her in an incident that took place almost seven years ago. Since her tweet, the actress has lodged an FIR with the Mumbai Police and has also appeared for questioning.

On Tuesday, she addressed a join press conference with Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and also met Maharashtra Governor today. Athawale has backed Payal Ghosh and agreed to provide security for her. He also warned of protests if no action was taken against the filmmaker.

Athawale had said, "She (Payal) has dared to complain against Anurag Kashyap. Many actors came out in support of him, but Kashyap hasn't assaulted them. This is about Payal Ghosh and her experience. She will get protection from my party. We are hoping for action against the accused soon. I will be writing to Amit Shah soon. Kashyap should be arrested soon."

While Payal has voiced the alleged behaviour of the filmmaker, she has received support from the likes of . However, Anurag Kashyap has denied all claims made by Payal. In a series of tweets, he had said, “It took so long to silence me. It’s okay. In an attempt to silence me, you ended up lying so much that you have dragged other women despite being a woman yourself. Maintain some decorum, madam. I just want to say that whatever your accusations are, they are baseless.”

It has been a few days since Payal's complaint was lodged, but the Mumbai Police is yet to make its first move. Do you think Mumbai Police must step up and investigate the matter? Vote and comment below.

