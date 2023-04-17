Does Salman Khan have a rule against girls wearing low necklines on sets? Shehnaaz Gill REACTS

Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame after she appeared in Bigg Boss 13, is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Venkatesh Daggubati and Bhumika Chawla in key roles. Shehnaaz is currently busy promoting the film in full swing. Amid promotions, the actress was seen reacting to Palak's statement in which she said that Salman had a rule against women wearing low necklines on his film set.

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Palak Tiwari's statement against Salman Khan's rule for women on sets

According to News18, Shehnaaz was seen interacting with the media in the city when she reacted to the same. She said, "Nothing like that, I wore a very sexy dress during the promotion. Salman sir keeps motivating me and saying that you will grow in your career." Palak recently revealed the reason behind Salman's rule against women wearing low necklines on sets.

In an interview, Palak said, "When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don't think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule 'Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. He’s a traditionalist... Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno', but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always’." Soon Shweta Tiwari's daughter clarified and said that her statement has been 'misunderstood'. She said that all she wanted to say was that she has put certain guidelines for herself as to how to dress around people who are senior to her and who she has grown up idolizing and Salman Khan is one of them.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz also spoke about Salman and said that he keeps motivating her. She said, "He is the same in reality as he is seen on the stage of ‘Bigg Boss’. I can’t see any difference in him. He gives good advice to others and motivates them. He corrected me and asked me to concentrate on my work. I am doing the same and learning Hindi."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release in theatres on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

