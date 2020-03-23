Does Shahid Kapoor like Salman Khan? Jersey star gives a heart winning response to a fan in ‘sawaal’ session

Shahid Kapoor has been stranded at home with wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain amid the Coronavirus shutdown. The Jersey star did an ‘Ask Me’ session on Instagram and a fan asked him if he liked Salman Khan. His response will surely win your hearts. Check it out.

Amidst the Coronavirus shutdown, Bollywood actor halted the shoot of his film, Jersey and returned to Mumbai to be with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain. While the star has been staying at home amid the lockdown, Shahid recently indulged in a ‘Ask Me’ session on Instagram with his fans. While the Jersey actor seemed to be making the most of his housebound time with family, Shahid even interacted with his fans. Amidst that, a fan asked him if he liked .

Shahid, being the congenial star that he is, had the best reply to a fan who asked him if he liked Salman. The Kabir Singh star replied and said, “Everyone loves Bhai!” with a heart emoticon. Seeing this reply, several fan clubs of Shahid and Salman shared the response on social media and even rooted for them to star in a flick together. In the past, Shahid and Salman once shot for an episode of Bigg Boss 7 when Kapoor was promoting his film with Ileana D’Cruz.

Also Read| Shahid Kapoor REVEALS Nani made him 'cry' while watching Jersey, thinks Prabhas is 'amazing'

In Phata Poster Nikla Hero too, Salman had a special appearance as himself. Since then, Shahid and Salman haven’t shared screen space. But seeing the response, fans couldn’t stop desiring to see the two actors on the silver screen. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid has taken a break from the shoot of Jersey amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The film is a remake of a Telugu film that starred Nani. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, it is produced by Aman Gill, Allu Aravind, and Dil Raju. Jersey is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

Check out Shahid’s response to a fan about Salman Khan:

Meanwhile, Salman too was occupied with shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with before Coronavirus shutdown. Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is directed by Prabhudheva and is slated to release on Eid i.e May 22, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More