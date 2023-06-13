Does Tamannaah Bhatia share acting notes with Vijay Varma like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif? Actress REVEALS

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has finally confirmed that she is dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma, after months of speculations. In a recent interview, she revealed that the love story started on the sets of Lust Stories 2. The duo has worked together for the first time. She shared that they bonded 'very organically' and called him her 'happy place'. During the same interview, the actress revealed that she and Vijay do not discuss work or share notes about acting with each other.

Do Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma exchange acting notes?

While speaking to Film Companion, Tamannaah said that she and Vijay never discuss their scenes or projects with each other. The actress was told about Katrina Kaif throwing her husband Vicky Kaushal out of the room and hating him for trying to help her prepare a scene for Sriram Raghavan’s film Merry Christmas. Interestingly, Vicky did a three-page scene with her after just reading it twice. Tamannaah was left in splits as she reacted to the same.

She said, "Both of us, as actors and as people, and that is one thing we got along on, when someone just lets you be, without trying to tweak anything which is not in your comfort. If I would do it a certain way, he would let me shine, he would let me do what I want to do. He would be like, ‘ok, let me take a tip or two’, and I do the same for him. When there are two fully-evolved people, I don’t think you need to direct them. We both live our lives, we don’t need to tell each other what to do. I feel that respect is so unspoken."

But the actress added that she looks up to Vijay as an actor. She also said that she was happy that he is finally getting his due in the industry. Tamannaah added, "He is brilliant at what he does. He is someone I really look up to as an actor and his journey as an actor for me is literally like should be really spoken about and celebrated. His journey is incredible. He is finally receiving the accolades he deserves."

Meanwhile, Lust Stories 2, also starring Kajol, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi and others, will release on Netflix on June 29.