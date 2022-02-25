Does Vicky Kaushal’s latest SELFIE pass the ‘vibe check’? We say YES

Vicky Kaushal is emerging to be one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. It has only been a few years since Vicky debuted in the Hindi film industry with his remarkable performance in Masaan. Ever since then, his career has been a steadily rising curve with several memorable acts on the silver screen. In these few years, Vicky has earned an army of fans who loyally follow him on social media. The actor is quite active on Instagram and he often shares updates and glimpses from his personal and professional life. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Vicky shared a new selfie on his Instagram space and you shouldn’t miss it.

A few moments back, Vicky took to the photo-and-video sharing application and shared a new video of him with netizens. In it, Vicky can be seen looking at the camera with sass and then winking. The actor looked quite handsome dressed in casuals. Sharing the video, Vicky wittily captioned it, ‘Vibe check’. And if you ask us, we think he has definitely got the vibe right.

Take a look:

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham, in which he was seen acing the role of the unsung revolutionary hero of pre-Independence India Sardar Udham Singh. His performance was widely appreciated and loved by critics and viewers alike. He has quite a few films in the pipeline including Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Apart from that, he also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

