Does Yami Gautam’s casual OOTD for Dasvi promotions pass the vibe check? We say YES
Yami Gautam is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan. Recently, the actress has been on a roll! She is still basking in the success of her latest thriller A Thursday directed by Behzad Khambata. While the appreciation for her nail-biting performance continues to pour in, her fans must be elated as they will soon get to watch her in a new avatar in Dasvi. The teaser for the same dropped a few days back, and it has received quite the love from viewers.
A few moments back, Yami took to her Instagram space and dropped a slew of new pictures. The Vicky Donor actress can be seen donning a casual yet stylish outfit for her film’s promotion. Yami adorned a full-sleeved white and yellow asymmetrical crop top, along with a pair of high-waisted wide-legged blue denim jeans. Her hair is left open and styled in soft waves. Yami opted for a minimal, ‘no-makeup’ makeup look, and she wrapped up her ensemble with a pair of chic heels.
Sharing the pictures, Yami captioned her post, “OOTD for #Dasvipromotions. Let me know if I've passed or failed.” We think Yami has passed with flying colors!
Take a look at Yami Gautam’s post:
In Dasvi’s teaser, viewers were treated with a glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan’s character Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who has decided to take the board exams for 10th standard from jail. Earlier today, Junior B revealed that the trailer will be out on March 23rd. The film is backed by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota. It has opted for direct release on OTT and will stream from April 7, 2022.
