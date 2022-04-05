Doesn't feel like he's shifted: Sunny Kaushal on missing Vicky Kaushal as he & Katrina Kaif moved in new home

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town. The lovebirds took their fans by surprise after they tied the knot last year in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. Since then, the duo often shares photos of each other on social media, which often leaves their fans in awe of them. Now, in a recent chat, Vicky Kaushal's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal, who was also a part of Vicky and Katrina's wedding revealed the special act he prepared for their wedding day.

Talking to CNN NEWS18, the Shiddat actor said that he was just being there for them. "In India, when people get married, it's not a small feat, it's like conquering Mount Everest. So, I was just there. I was there playing the role of a younger brother," said Sunny. He also revealed that he ate the special halwa made by his bhabhi Katrina Kaif during her initial days of marriage and also called it 'delicious.'

Further, Sunny spoke about the conversations he has with Vicky and Katrina at home. He stated that no special conversations take place between them. "You know because, at the end of the day, you are sitting, and it's like two humans talking. It's just normal conversations, day-to-day life. There's nothing special that is going on." The actor also revealed that he misses his brother Vicky now that he has shifted with Katrina. "It does not feel like he has shifted because we are so much in touch anyway. So, nothing has changed."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be seen next in Hurdang with Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mili with Janhvi Kapoor, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga starring Yami Gautam.

