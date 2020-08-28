Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma starrer to release on OTT in September

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare starring Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma and Vikrant Massey has finally got a release date. The film will release on OTT platform in September 2020. Read on to know more.

The Coronavirus pandemic has had a great impact on the media consumption pattern in India. With theaters and cinema halls being shut, many films have taken the route digital route, and makers are releasing movies on OTT platforms. digital release. From Laxmmi Bomb to Sadak 2 and many other big films will ditch the theatrical release this year and drop in their movies on OTT platforms. Among them is also, Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Just a few months ago it was confirmed that Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare will release on Netflix, and since then, many have been waiting for the film's official release date. Now, it looks like the makers have nearly decided a release date, and the film will drop in September this year. Yes, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is all set to release in September 2020 on Netflix, however, a proper release date has not been confirmed yet.

With the film, Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma will be seen sharing screen space together for the first time. The two talented actresses play siblings in the film, which deals with several social taboos and challenges them at large. Helmed by Lipstick Under My Burkha fame director Alankrita Shrivastava, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare also stars Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar in prominent roles.

The film chronicles around two cousins Dolly and Kajal who share a secret, and how through their complicated love-hate equation, they enable each other to find freedom. It is a small budget high content film produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Credits :Pinkvilla

