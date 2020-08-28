2
1
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma starrer to release on OTT in September

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare starring Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma and Vikrant Massey has finally got a release date. The film will release on OTT platform in September 2020. Read on to know more.
30036 reads Mumbai
2
1
0
Save
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma starrer to release on OTT in SeptemberDolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma starrer to release on OTT in September

The Coronavirus pandemic has had a great impact on the media consumption pattern in India. With theaters and cinema halls being shut, many films have taken the route digital route, and makers are releasing movies on OTT platforms.  digital release. From Laxmmi Bomb to Sadak 2 and many other big films will ditch the theatrical release this year and drop in their movies on OTT platforms. Among them is also, Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.  

Just a few months ago it was confirmed that Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare will release on Netflix, and since then, many have been waiting for the film's official release date. Now, it looks like the makers have nearly decided a release date, and the film will drop in September this year. Yes, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is all set to release in September 2020 on Netflix, however, a proper release date has not been confirmed yet. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare to release online

With the film, Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma will be seen sharing screen space together for the first time. The two talented actresses play siblings in the film, which deals with several social taboos and challenges them at large. Helmed by Lipstick Under My Burkha fame director Alankrita Shrivastava, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare also stars Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar in prominent roles. 

The film chronicles around two cousins Dolly and Kajal who share a secret, and how through their complicated love-hate equation, they enable each other to find freedom. It is a small budget high content film produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement