Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Trailer: Konkona Sen, Bhumi Pednekar promise a joyride as they break rules

Directed by Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Alankrita Shrivastava, the trailer takes us through the story of two cousins who discover freedom and themselves. Check it out below.
konkona sen sharma,Bhumi Pednekar,Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
After the controversial Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Netflix is all ready to roll out its next feature for the month of September. Starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar, the trailer of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare was released by the makers. Directed by Lipstick Under My Burkha fame Alankrita Shrivastava, the trailer takes us through the story of two cousins who discover freedom and themselves in a joyride of a film. 

Set in Noida, Bhumi and Konkona as cousins are sharing screen space for the first time. While Konkona is married, she finds love in a much younger deliver boy. Whereas Bhumi's character works at an app company where she is expected to talk to men as a 'companion'. The two talented actresses play siblings in the film, which deals with several social taboos and challenges them at large. 

Check out the trailer below: 

While the film chronicles around two cousins Dolly and Kajal, it reveals their secrets and how through their complicated love-hate equation, they enable each other to find freedom. Vikrant Massey plays Bhumi's love interest whereas TVF Tripling fame Amol Parashar's features as Konkana's lover in the film. From the looks of it, Dolly and Kajal's lives seem messy yet fun.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare will begin streaming on 18 September.  What are your thoughts on the trailer? Let us know in the comments below. 

