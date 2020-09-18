Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Twitter Review: Netizens give thumbs up to Konkona, Bhumi Pednekar starrer

As Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare has released on OTT platform, the audience is all praises for the feminist drama.

Bhumi Pednekar, who has been the apple of everyone’s eyes post the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bala and Saand Ki Aankh, is back to entertain the fans with her yet another project titled Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Also starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar, the movie happens to be a comedy satire and was released on OTT platform today. Helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the movie has opened to good reviews from the audience and critics alike.

Interestingly, the micro-blogging site Twitter is inundated with tweets hailing Konkona and Bhumi’s performance. A Twitter user wrote, “A film that celebrates women , desires and the complexities of the world we inhabit. 100/10 recommend this . Fab @alankrita601 @konkonas @bhumipednekar #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare.” Another user tweeted, “Don't miss out on the fantastic #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare on @netflix starring supremely talented @konkonas and our very own Beautiful Baba @amolparashar What else could be a reason to watch it !!! @masseysahib @bhumipednekar @KubbraSait everyone did it so well.” One of the users even called Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare a simple and entertaining watch.

Take a look at audience review for Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare:

A film that celebrates women , desires and the complexities of the world we inhabit. 100/10 recommend this . Fab @alankrita601 @konkonas @bhumipednekar #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare — Ranjini (@roshogollastan) September 18, 2020

#DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare is a superb slap on patriarchy but my takeaway is definitely how @konkonas & @bhumipednekar lead the film throughout proving how ‘HEROES’ of a film has become such a gender-neutral term in Bollywood cinema today! @alankrita601 @RuchikaaKapoor — Amar Singh Rathore (@amarsr_1990) September 18, 2020

Don't miss out on the fantastic #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare on @netflix starring supremely talented @konkonas and our very own Beautiful Baba @amolparashar What else could be a reason to watch it !!! @masseysahib @bhumipednekar @KubbraSait everyone did it so well — Aakanksha (@kansha_Tweets) September 18, 2020

@konkonas you are such a delight to watch. More powerful scripts to you. #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare — Tina (@TinaRajan_) September 18, 2020

@alankrita601 has a unique, distinctive and powerful voice.The way she establishes the characters and narrative is amazing. You feel for every character.@konkonas and @bhumipednekar breathe life into Radha and Kajal. #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare shines as bright as the stars. — Sankeerth Kendyala (@SankeerthDoodle) September 18, 2020

The way, movie #DollyKittyAurWohChamakteSitare had a nuanced take on genderqueer, made me teary-eyed! @konkonas is my fav actor! — Kushal Vala (@kushalvala) September 18, 2020

To note, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare marks Bhumi’s first collaboration with Konkona and the ladies seem to have nailed it with their performances. Talking about the movie, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress had stated, “I loved Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare because it's not a preachy film. It's an entertaining cinema that people will connect to. You know, you can’t really categorise this film to a certain genre.”

