Domestic violence to sexual harassment by father in law: 6 shocking allegations made by Honey Singh’s wife

Content Warning: This article contains references to abuse and domestic violence.

Renowned rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh made the headlines for an unfortunate reason after his wife Shalini Talwar filed a domestic violence complaint against him. For the uninitiated, Honey and Shalini have been married for almost a decade and post the latter’s complaint, each day is unfolding murkier details in the case. According to media reports, Shalini approached Delhi’s Tiz Hazai Court on Tuesday and has filed a 120 page petition levelling multiple allegations against Honey Singh.

In her petition, Shalini has named Hirdesh Singh aka Yo Yo Honey Singh, along with his parents and younger singer. She went on to give the details of multiple allegations she has imposed against Singh which include domestic violence, cheating, drug abuse and much more. According to Shalini’s petition, things turned sour soon after they had reached Mauritius for their honeymoon in 2011. While the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Tania Singh has issued a notice to the singer and has asked him to file a reply by August 28, here are the allegation levelled against him.

Mental and emotional violence

In her plea, Shalini alleged undergoing emotional and mental violence by Singh and his family during the marriage. She alleged that she was forced to quit her job and was locked in her room for over 18 hours without food. “The respondent (Singh) broke the applicant as an individual, mentally and emotionally. The applicant, due to the continuous cruelty imposed on her, almost started identifying herself as a farm animal, shepherded from here to there while being treated cruelly,” her plea alleged.

Domestic violence

Shalini also claimed that Honey was 'rude, brash and cold' and told her that she can't go against his will. She also alleged that after their wedding pics were leaked online, Singh ‘mercilessly beat’ her up accusing her of leaking the photos.

Hiding his marriage

Shalini also accused Yo Yo Honey Singh of hiding their marriage and maintaining a single status. In fact, Singh apparently got his team to morph the pics and covered up stating that they were from a shoot.

Cheating

Furthermore, Shalini also alleged that Singh ‘began having frequent casual sex with multiple women’. She even claimed that Honey Singh had cheated on her with a woman he had worked with in one of his songs. When Shalini, reportedly, confronted Singh about his pics with multiple women in ‘compromising position’, he had asked her to mind her own business and even threw liquor bottles at her.

Drug abuse

According to Shalini’s plea, Yo Yo Honey Singh had alcohol and drugs as well.

Sexual harassment by father-in-law

Shalini had also accused her father-in-law of sexual harassment. In her plea, she alleged that her father-in-law had once entered her room in a drunken state while she was changing clothes.

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)