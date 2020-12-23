Don 2 clocks 9 years: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan performed his own stunts in the action thriller?

Don 2 featured Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Boman Irani, Om Puri, Lara Dutta and others in the lead roles. The action thriller was directed by Farhan Akhtar.

’s fans are eagerly waiting for him to end his two-year sabbatical soon. The superstar has reportedly begun shooting for his upcoming movie Pathan co-starring and John Abraham. As of now, the ardent fans must be surely watching the previous movies of King Khan while reminiscing and praising his brilliant acting prowess. One of SRK’s most loved and popular movies is Don (franchise). The first installment was released in 2006 and the second one in 2011.

Today, Don 2 has completed nine years of its release into the theatres. But do you know that Shah Rukh Khan performed many stunts by himself for the movie? Yes, you heard it right. The superstar performed some nerve-racking action sequences including the one in which he had to jump off a 300-feet building! He admitted this himself in one of his earlier interviews. The actor also revealed that he was initially scared to do the stunts.

Shah Rukh also admitted that he did have a body double but he did some of the stunts by himself. The actor mentioned the movie’s director Farhan Akhtar who is said to have helped him a lot in this regard. For the unversed, the action sequences of the superstar were choreographed by international stunt director Wolfgang Stegemann. Meanwhile, Farhan also admitted in an interview that King Khan did not show any reluctance about doing the stunts for Don 2. The action thriller that was released on 23rd December 2011 also featured , Boman Irani, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, and late Om Puri in the lead roles.

