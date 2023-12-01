DON 3: Carrying Shah Rukh Khan-Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy to James Bond franchise, Ranveer Singh bares it all

Ranveer Singh made waves earlier this year when he was crowned as the new Don, taking over the popular role in Farhan Akhtar's franchise. The announcement of the third installment generated significant buzz, with Ranveer stepping into the shoes previously filled by legends like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

In a recent interview, Ranveer discussed the weight of carrying forward the legacy of such esteemed actors. He drew parallels with the James Bond franchise to address the skepticism surrounding his casting.

Ranveer Singh on being handed the baton of Don 3

In a recent interview with Deadline, Ranveer Singh bared it all about his role in the upcoming film Don 3. He expressed his intention to make the character his own, infusing it with his unique spin and interpretation. Describing the experience as the "handing over of the baton" for one of the most beloved and revered franchises in Hindi cinema, Ranveer acknowledged the weight and significance of taking on such an iconic role.

Ranveer Singh compares skepticism surrounding his Don 3 casting to Daniel Craig's James Bond

During the conversation, Ranveer didn't shy away from addressing the skepticism that surrounded his casting when the announcement for Don 3 was made. Acknowledging the expected doubts, he compared it with the James Bond franchise, noting, "Even as recently as perhaps when the Bond franchise changed hands, and they announced Daniel Craig as the new Bond, it came with its fair share of skepticism." Ranveer deemed such skepticism a natural part of transitions in cinema history.

Ranveer Singh on carrying forward the legacy of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan originally starred in the action thriller Don in 1978, directed by Chandra Barot and written by Salim-Javed. The franchise was later rebooted by Javed Akhtar's son, Farhan Akhtar, in 2006, with Shah Rukh Khan taking on the lead role. Shah Rukh also featured in the sequel in 2011.

Ranveer Singh, reflecting on the legacy of the franchise, expressed, "Taking the baton forward in this franchise and continuing the legacy of two of our greatest superstars—the significance of that is not lost on me."

Ranveer Singh on giving his best for Don 3

Ranveer concluded the conversation with a promise to give it his best shot in portraying the iconic character of Don. He assured audiences would witness the very best of him and that he is committed to putting his best foot forward for Don.

However, there's a bit of a wait ahead for the actor's fans, as the filming of Don 3 is slated to commence in 2025. The anticipation for the female lead announcement adds an extra layer of intrigue.

