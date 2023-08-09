Don 3: Did Kiara Advani just confirm to being part of Ranveer Singh starrer? Details inside

Putting an end to the long wait of the fans of his Don franchise, actor-director Farhan Akhtar finally unveiled the teaser of Don 3 on Wednesday and how! While fans were expecting Shah Rukh Khan to make a comeback as a charismatic kingpin in the much-awaited third installment, leaving everyone stunned and surprised, Akhtar introduced Ranveer Singh as the new face of Don! Ranveer’s official entry in the Don-verse has unleashed a massive frenzy among fans of the superhit franchise and they can’t wait to witness him roar on the silver screen as Don in the much-awaited reboot film. Adding extra fuel to the already raging hype and craze for Ranveer’s next, Kiara Advani, who has reportedly been approached to play the female lead, has reacted to the film’s official teaser video. Is she trying to hint at something? We wonder!

Farhan Akhtar introduces Ranveer Singh as the new Don

Taking to social media by storm, on Tuesday, actor Farhan Akhtar who is making a comeback as a director with Don 3, took to Instagram and dropped the intriguing teaser, introducing Ranveer Singh as the new generation Don. Alongside the exciting teaser, Akhtar wrote, “A New Era Begins. #Don3”. Farhan’s leading man, Ranveer Singh, too took to his official Instagram handle and treated his fans and followers with Don 3’s teaser. However, shared the teaser with a similar caption as Akhtar.

Kiara Advani reacts to Don 3 teaser

While fans and several Bollywood celebs have reacted to Don 3’s teaser, Kiara Advani’s reaction to Ranveer and Farhan’s post caught our attention the most. For the unversed, several reports and speculations stating Kiara Advani is going to star in Don 3 were floating all over the media. According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the Shershaah star was approached to play the leading lady in Don 3. Now when the teaser of Don 3 is out, the diva took to Singh and Akhtar’s respective accounts and liked their latest posts about the teaser. Her gesture of liking the Don 3 teaser definitely hints at something big!

Did Kiara Advani meet Farhan Akhtar?

Meanwhile, Advani was spotted at the office of Excel Entertainment yesterday, and sources have confirmed that their meeting was for Don 3. “Farhan Akhtar has narrated the basic plotline of Don 3 to Kiara, and she loved it. Kiara has given her verbal nod and is excited to be a part of this thrilling world of rebooted Don alongside Ranveer Singh, with whom she has always dreamed of working. She, however, will not be playing the character of Roma, essayed by Priyanka Chopra in the previous Shah Rukh Khan movies. The Don franchise has been given a fresh makeover and will feature new characters. There will be no Roma this time, but yes, Kiara's character will have negative shades,” a source close to the development informed us.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani approached to star opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3; Shooting begins mid-2024