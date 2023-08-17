Don 3: Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh amid Kiara Advani’s casting reports

One of the most awaited films for over a decade was announced last week by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. First, Farhan teased the audience with the ‘3’ logo and the iconic theme of Don to indicate that Don 3 was officially in the making. Then he dropped a bomb by crowning Ranveer Singh as the new Don. The actor’s look from the film has already been revealed in the form of a teaser but the leading lady has not been announced yet. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the makers have approached actress Kiara Advani to star opposite Ranveer. Now, amid these reports, Farhan has opened up about the casting of the female lead.

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Farhan was asked to reveal the diva who would play the lead heroine in the film. Farhan responded that the decision is in the process of being finalized and he would announce her name at the right time. He said, “Well it’s all work in progress. I don’t wanna get ahead of myself and say something that I may have to take back for any other reason but as and when it happens, you’ll know.”

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that the makers of the project are in talks with Kiara Advani. She was spotted at the Excel Entertainment office, the producers of Don 3, and sources have revealed that it was for a meeting regarding the film. She has apparently given a verbal nod to the script, however, she won’t be playing Priyanka Chopra’s character Roma in the movie. This will be another feather in the cap for the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress who is already making noise for clinching big-budget films like War 2 and Game Changer.

Farhan Akhtar on what the audiences can expect from Ranveer Singh’s Don 3

Talking in the same interview about the teaser video, Farhan said, “We just made an announcement because I do believe that it’s nice for Ranveer to have this moment where he just lets the world know that he is playing Don. People will slowly but surely start understanding what we are gonna do with him so we need a little bit of time on that.”

The director also disclosed what differences the viewers would get to see in Ranveer's Don. “We have a script, screenplay, everything in place. There’s gonna be action, thrill, and of course kind of a thriller story but I think the larger enjoyment factor for the audience is that they're gonna want to see what Ranveer does with the part. That’s something we are really focused on to try and find the right kind of tonality for him,” added Farhan.

Don 3 is expected to go on floors in 2025.

