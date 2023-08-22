Don 3: Farhan Akhtar is confident Ranveer Singh will give ‘slamming performance’: I’m not worried…

A few days ago, Farhan Akhtar announced Don 3 with Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Since then, he has been facing the ire of a section of netizens. He faced backlash on Twitter, especially from fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of Don in the last two films. The franchise was previously led by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranveer Singh has big shoes to fill. However, Farhan Akhtar has no doubt that Ranveer will give a great performance in Don 3.

Farhan Akhtar has no doubt that Ranveer Singh will give a slamming performance in Don 3

In an interaction with Khaleej Times, Farhan Akhtar was asked about the netizens’ polarised reactions to the casting of Ranveer Singh as the new Don. Farhan said that Ranveer has proved himself to be a great and versatile actor, which is why he isn’t worried about his performance in the film. He added that he doesn’t have an inkling of doubt that Ranveer will ace the role. “I'm not worried and he shouldn't be either. I can say that without a shadow of a doubt, he's going to give an absolutely slamming performance in the film. It's natural for people to react in this way. In 2006, everybody said 'How can you touch Mr Bachchan's Don?' and how would Shah Rukh play the role. So, it's understandable,” said Farhan.

Advertisement

Farhan added that people have emotional connections to certain films and one cannot diminish by pretending that it doesn’t exist. “You have to respect it. And I respect everyone's feelings towards Don. The people who have been disappointed, I respect their feelings, the people who are excited, I respect their feelings,” he said, while also adding that his focus is simply to make a good film that people will hopefully love.

Announcement of Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh

On August 9, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house Excel Entertainment unveiled the first look video of Ranveer Singh in Don 3. “A New Era Begins. #Don3 @ranveersingh @faroutakhtar" read the caption.

While Amitabh Bachchan starred in the 1978 action thriller film Don directed by Chandra Barot, Shah Rukh Khan played Don in Farhan Akhtar’s 2006 film Don: The Chase Begins Again and its sequel Don 2: The King Is Back, which released in 2011.

ALSO READ: Don 3: Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh amid Kiara Advani’s casting reports