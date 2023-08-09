DON 3 First Look Out: Netizens approve of Ranveer Singh as new Don, but demand for Shah Rukh Khan's cameo

On August 8, Farhan Akhtar announced the much-awaited film, Don 3 on social media as he shared a motion poster. Without giving away much, the video featured number 3 shining bright red with the tagline ‘A New Era Begins’. After much anticipation, on August 9, the makers finally announced that Ranveer Singh will be headlining Don 3. Interestingly, Pinkvilla was the first to exclusively report that Ranveer is the new Don.

Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

A while ago, Ranveer shared the first look promo of Don 3 leaving netizens quite excited. The video shows Ranveer in a stylish avatar. His swagger antics in the promo are on-point. Apart from him, the video also features an impressive background score and exciting visuals. Not only that but Ranveer is also seen saying the iconic dialogue "11 mulkon ki police dhundti hai mujhe par pakad paya hai mujhko kaun, main hun don". The video ends on a high with Don's theme music. Ranveer shared the video and wrote, "A New Era Begins. #Don3." Have a look:

Netizens react to Ranveer Singh as the new Don

Soon after Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shared the good news on social media, netizens couldn’t stop themselves from reacting. While some of them welcomed the new face of Don, others still hoped to see Shah Rukh Khan. In the comments section, one of the users wrote, “The voice, the look, the style, the walk! Everything is just pure magic! DON! The Ranveer Singh era!” Another user wrote, “Ranveer Singh is the best replacement to SRK and can justify the character, but Don without SRK is like Mission Impossible without Tom Cruise.” In fact, one of the netizens even commented, “SRK should do a cameo in it at least,” which shows the kind of yearning fans have to see Shah Rukh Khan in Don.

Meanwhile, on August 8, Farhan Akhtar shared a heartfelt post for Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who led the Don franchise. He also hoped that the audience would give a lot of love to the new face of Don. He wrote in the post, “The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.” Have a look:

Ranveer Singh's Don 3 will hit the theatres in 2025. The female lead is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: DON 3 First Look Out: Ranveer Singh impresses with his swagger and power-packed dialogues