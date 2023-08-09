Don 3 First Look OUT: Ranveer Singh impresses with his swagger and power-packed dialogues

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has finally fulfilled the wish of the fans by announcing the third installment of his Don franchise. However, he has rebooted the films and superstar Shah Rukh Khan will not be reprising his role. Pinkvilla was the first to report that actor Ranveer Singh will be headlining the famous franchise. Now, Farhan has officially announced that Ranveer is the new face of Don.

Ranveer Singh is the new Don in Farhan Akhtar's film

On Wednesday, August 9, the makers of Don 3 including director Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani dropped the first look of the film. It also serves as the announcement video of Ranveer Singh as Don. The video is full of stunning visuals and banger music. Ranveer can be seen looking dashing in his new avatar. Initially his face is not viisble and he starts by saying, "Fir jo so raha hai woh jaagega kab, puchte hai ye sab. Unse keh do ki fir jaag utha hu main aur phir saamne jald aane ko kya hai taqat meri kya hai himmat meri phir dikhane ko. Maut se khelna zindagi hai meri jeetna hi mera kaam hai tum toh ho jaante jo mera naam hai 11 mulkon ki police dhundti hai mujhe par pakad paya hai mujhko kaun main hun don." The teaser ends with the iconic music of Don.

More about Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3

Yesterday, the director had officially announced that the third part of Don was in the making. He shared a video which showed the logo ‘3’ and the tagline, “A new era begins.” The iconic theme music of the Don films also played in the background.

Farhan had also written a long note complimenting the previous performances of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan as the character Don. He also teased the new generation of Don and hoped that the actor would get a lot of love from the viewers. He said "The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan."

Pinkvilla had also exclusively revealed that the teaser of Don 3 will be attached to the prints of Gadar 2 from August 11. It has been announced that Don 3 is slated to release in the cinemas in 2025.

