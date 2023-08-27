Don 3: How did Arjun Rampal react to Ranveer Singh being crowned as the new Don in Farhan Akhtar's movie?

Farhan Akhtar wreaked havoc on the internet by announcing one of the most-awaited films over the years, Don 3. It is official that the third installment of the popular Don franchise is happening but without Shah Rukh Khan. Actor Ranveer Singh, who recently received immense appreciation for his acting in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, will be stepping into King Khan’s shoes and headlining the new movie that goes on floors in 2025. The director and actor duo have already expressed their excitement about continuing the legacy forward. Now, Arjun Rampal who featured in SRK’s first Don film in 2006, has also reacted to Ranveer being crowned as the new anti-hero.

Arjun Rampal on Ranveer Singh playing the lead in Don 3

In a recent conversation with Zoom, the Roy actor opened up about Ranveer headlining Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming directorial Don 3. He compared the Don films to Hollywood franchises like Bourne and James Bond. Arjun also mentioned that Ranveer was a great actor and wished him luck for his new role. “I think it’s good. It is like when you do a Bourne Ultimatum, or a Bourne Identity or a James Bond (film). Don’s that kind of a franchise. So, the mantle’s being put onto Ranveer’s shoulders. I think he is a fantastic actor and I think he will give it his best shot. So, I wish him all the best,” he stated.

For the unversed, Arjun essayed a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer Don: The Chase Begins Again, with the character of Jasjit Ahuja.

Ranveer Singh on playing the role of Don

Soon after the official announcement of the new face of Don, Ranveer had taken to Instagram and penned a long note saying how this had been his childhood dream and he hoped that the audience would give him the opportunity to prove himself. He wrote, “As a child I fell in love with the movies, and like the rest of us, watching and worshipping Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - the two G.O.A.Ts of Hindi Cinema. Taking their legacy forward is a manifestation of my childhood dream. I understand what a great responsibility it is to be a part of the ‘Don’ dynasty. I hope the audience gives me a chance and showers me with love, the way they have for numerous characters over the past so many years.”

