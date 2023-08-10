Don 3: How did Deepika Padukone react to husband Ranveer Singh’s first look teaser introducing him as new Don?

Ranveer Singh is on a roll. We say so because he has been garnering immense appreciation from critics and audiences alike for his endearing performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Well, safe to say, he is not letting his admirers stay calm. Two weeks after the Karan Johar directorial release, Ranveer has already announced one of his upcoming films which happens to be the highly awaited Don 3. The first look teaser of the film was released yesterday by director Farhan Akhtar. The love from netizens continued to pour in, who were excited to see the actor in a new avatar. Now, his wife Deepika Padukone has also chimed in and reacted to the teaser video and expressed her delight. Take a closer look.

Deepika Padukone reacts to Ranveer Singh’s look as the new Don

Actress Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories on Thursday, August 10, and reacted to the first look teaser of Don 3 which officially announced her husband Ranveer Singh as the new lead hero. Deepika re-shared the teaser video and posted the sticker saying “BOOM” on top, conveying her love for Ranveer’s dashing look. She also liked the original post. Have a look:

Earlier many other Bollywood celebrities had reacted to Ranveer’s post of the announcement video. Kiara Advani, who is rumored to be in talks with the makers to be the leading lady of Don 3, dropped a like on the post. Zoya Akhtar, Farhan’s sister and Ranveer’s director in Gully Boy and Dil Dhadakne Do, commented “I (red heart emoji) You.” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comments. Karisma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor and others also liked the video.

About Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3

Upon repeated requests from fans for more than a decade, Farhan finally announced that the third part of Don is officially in the making. It will be a reboot with Ranveer headlining the movie as the third generation of Don. He will be stepping into the shoes of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan who have essayed the character of Don brilliantly in the past. In the first look teaser, Ranveer can be seen looking extremely charming in an all-black outfit. It is filled with power-packed dialogues, mindblowing visuals, and an exceptional background score. It also had the tagline, "A new era begins." Don 3 is slated to release on the big screens in 2025.

