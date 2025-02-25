Don 3: Is Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani starrer still happening? Farhan Akhtar shares MAJOR UPDATE; reveals status of Jee Le Zaraa

Farhan Akhtar is currently looking forward to the release of his production ventures, including Dabba Cartel and Superboys of Malegaon. Apart from being a producer, he is also a director and actor with an exciting lineup. While there were rumors that his directorial Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh, was delayed, he recently quashed all speculations by sharing a major update on the highly awaited film.

In a recent interview with India Today, Farhan Akhtar talked about Don 3 and, when asked if he was avoiding questions about the film, he assured, “I am not dodging any questions. Don 3 is starting this year, and 120 Bahadur will release at the end of the year.”

During the conversation, he was also asked about the status of his road-trip film Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt , Priyanka Chopra , and Katrina Kaif . In response, the actor honestly admitted, “Many dates have to be coordinated. That’s perhaps for another time.”

Farhan Akhtar announced the third installment of his Don franchise back in 2023. He also confirmed that Ranveer Singh would be replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Moreover, Kiara Advani has also been announced as part of the action-thriller. The aforementioned portal also reported that Vikrant Massey has been signed for the antagonist’s role.

The film was initially expected to go on floors in August–September 2024. However, that did not happen, leading to speculations that Don 3 had been put on the back burner.

Notably, reacting to the online chatter, Hindustan Times quoted a spokesperson from the production house last year, who informed that Don 3 was right on schedule. “The makers and Ranveer Singh are on the same page that the timelines of Don 3 remain unchanged. Any such news of postponement is not true,” stated an official representative from Farhan’s team.

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar is currently looking forward to the release of his produced web show, Dabba Cartel , and the movie Superboys of Malegaon . Both ventures are set to release on February 28, 2025. While the film will have a theatrical release, the Shabana Azmi-led series will stream on Netflix.

Farhan will next be seen in the biographical drama 120 Bahadur.