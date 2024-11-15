Don 3: Is Vikrant Massey being approached to play villain in Ranveer Singh starrer? Here’s what we know

Don 3 is currently under development, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, and directed by Farhan Akhtar. As the film gears up for production, the latest report suggests that The Sabarmati Report actor Vikrant Massey has been approached for the role of the antagonist in the movie.

According to a report by India Today, Vikrant Massey, who delivered his career-best performance in 12th Fail, has been offered the role of the primary antagonist in Don 3.

The film would cast him as the main villain opposite Ranveer Singh. While the opportunity is exciting, Vikrant has not yet finalized the offer. The report further mentioned that Farhan Akhtar is yet to make a comment on the same.

In another podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Akhtar discussed the casting of Singh in Don 3 and why he didn't consider a trilogy with Shah Rukh Khan.

Farhan explained that the script for Don 3 called for a "next-generation actor," which led him to choose Ranveer. He praised the actor for being "charming," "mischievous," and energetic.

The Director also mentioned that the role he will be playing in the film is unlike anything he has done before, and he believes that a certain aspect of Ranveer's performance remains "untapped."

Meanwhile, talking about Don 3, a recent report by News 18 Showsha revealed that the project is currently in pre-production.

The preparations for it are expected to begin in March next year, as both Farhan and Ranveer are occupied with other commitments, including Ranveer’s work on Aditya Dhar’s untitled film and his recent transition into fatherhood.

Singh announced his collaboration with Uri director earlier this year in July. The yet-untitled film boasts a stellar star cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal in the key roles. This major theatrical feature is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Vikrant recently gained attention for his role as a psychopathic killer in Sector 36, where his performance was highly praised by both the audience and critics. Following that, his latest release is The Sabarmati Report, alongside Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra

