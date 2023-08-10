Don 3: OG Roma aka Zeenat Aman showers love on Ranveer Singh; says 'May you find a worthy junglee billi'

Following the announcement by Farhan Akhtar that Ranveer Singh will headline the Don franchise, Singh shared a heartwarming post on Instagram expressing his love for the Don series. What's even more wholesome is that Zeenat Aman commented on the post and congratulated Singh.

After Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share his excitement about playing the role of Don in Don 3, Zeenat Aman also congratulated the actor of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Zeenat Aman wrote, “Congratulations, Ranveer! May you find a worthy 'junglee billi' to your Don!”

Interestingly, Zeenat Aman played the role of Roma in 1978 Don alongside Amitabh Bachchan. In the film, Zeenat Aman and Bachchan had a love-hate relationship.

The reference to the ‘Junglee Billi’ comment, which all Don fans would know, comes from when Big B told Zeenat’s character Roma in the film, “Mujhe junglee billiyan pasand hain.” This was also used by King Khan in Farhan Akhtar’s Don and this dialogue has its own fan base.

Undoubtedly, the Hare Krishna Hare Rama girl won the hearts of the netizens by that comment. While one of the users wrote, ‘Epic,” the other one wrote, “This has got to be the sweetest reply.” Moreover, fans of Zeenat Aman also expressed their love for OG Roma. For this, one of the fans wrote, “Not as good as you Queen,” and another one wrote, “This is so sweet. The original Roma has spoken and given her blessing.”

About Don franchise

Don was first released in 1978 with lead actors Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman, and it was directed by Chandra Barot. After many years, Don 2 was released and it was directed by Farhan Akhtar, and featured Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Kunal Kapoor, among others in key roles. The film was a blockbuster! Now, Farhan Akhtar is back with Don 3 and it will feature none other than Ranveer Singh as Don. The teaser of the same was released by the director on August 9.

As of now, the female lead actress for Don 3 is unknown but it is speculated that Kiara Advani might be the one since she was recently seen visiting Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhawani’s office.