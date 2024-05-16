Don 3: Rajesh Khattar reacts to Ranveer Singh's comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan; says even SRK was 'compared' with Big B

Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, it's the 3rd installment of the Shah Rukh Khan- Priyanka Chopra-led Don franchise which started in 2006, however this time it will have a new star cast.

Rajesh Khattar who played an important role in the previous parts has now expressed his desire to be a part of Don 3. Interestingly, his character died in Don 2 but Khatter is hopeful since the new film is set in a new era. The actor also opened up about comparisons of Ranveer with Shah Rukh Khan as Don.

Rajesh Khatter on Ranveer Singh's comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan as Don

During an interview with India Today, Rajesh Khattar addressed the comparisons of Ranveer Singh with Shah Rukh Khan who has established himself as Don over the years. The actor said that the comparisons are inevitable because even SRK was compared to Amitabh Bachchan when he was cast as Don in the 2006 film.

"Now, when Ranveer has been cast, he's being compared to Shah Rukh. But, all this doesn't matter because every plot is different from the other. Mr Bachchan won all our hearts and so did SRK. Which is why, I'm confident that even Ranveer would do a great job," he said while adding that RS is an amazing actor, and as he teams up with Farhan, they will create magic.

Rajesh Khattar on his desire to be a part of Don 3

Rajesh Khattar played the character of Singhania in the previous films who dies in Don 2. Talking about his desire to be a part of Don 3, he said that it is going to be based in a different era altogether with a totally different storyline which means there can be a chance of him being there too.

"It’s Bollywood after all, and anything can happen in films," he said while adding that he has even told Farhan Akhtar that he wants to be a part of the project.

More about Don 3

Starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead, Farhan Akhtar directorial Don 3 is expected to go on floors in February 2025. Farhan has been busy with recce in the UK lately after which he plans to start shooting for his upcoming film as an actor. Once he is done with that, he will wear the director's hat and will take Don 3 on floors.

