Don 3: Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani starrer to go on floors in Feb 2025, Farhan Akhtar scouting locations in UK

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani announced Don 3 in August 2023 with Ranveer Singh in the lead. Earlier in February 2024, Kiara Advani came on board as the lead heroine of the film. The latest update is that the film is on track to go on floors in February 2025.

Farhan who is directing the film is currently in the UK for recce where he will be checking the locations in London.

Farhan Akhtar to begin Don 3 after completing his film as an actor this year

Before taking Don 3 on floors, Farhan Akhtar plans to finish his upcoming film as an actor. The actor-filmmaker is currently in the UK for the recce of Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani starrer.

After coming back, he will start shooting for his film as an actor and then he'll wear the director's hat for Don 3.

More about Don 3

Don 3 is the highly anticipated 3rd installment of the much-loved Don franchise. The first part of the franchise starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead along with Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan released in 2006 followed by a sequel titled Don 2 in 2011. Don 3 will see Ranveer Singh taking over the franchise in the title role while Kiara Advani will be playing the female lead which was earlier played by PC.

Interestingly, Don (2006) was a modern-age remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 film Don which was written by Farhan Akhtar's father and veteran writer Javed Akhtar along with Salim Khan.

The pre-production of Don 3 also started earlier in 2024 if we go by the pictures shared by the production designer of the film. He took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of what appears to be an intriguing set design for the movie. The caption read, "Aa raha hai woh. (He is coming) DON. @excelmovies @faroutakhtar @jasonwest.redmonkeyarmy #productiondesign #art #don3 #artsy #setdesign,"

Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani's work front

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Singham Again which is the 3rd part of Ajay Devgn-led Singham franchise and 5th part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Apart from Ajay and Ranveer, the film will also have Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

After Singham Again, Ranveer will be seen in Don 3. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed recently that the actor will also be collaborating with HanuMan director Prasanth Varma for his upcoming film Rakshas. He is also doing a film with URI director, Aditya Dhar, which is currently in the pre-production stage.

Kiara Advani is set to make her mark in the Telugu film industry with Game Changer, a political action thriller alongside Ram Charan. The film is directed by S. Shankar.

Additionally, she is poised to enter the YRF spy universe with the highly anticipated action-packed thriller War 2. In the film, she will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR.

