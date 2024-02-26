DON 3: Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani to be trained by martial arts experts from Thailand for action sequences?

Excitement is mounting for the highly awaited third installment of the iconic Don franchise. Last year, the buzz was ignited by the release of Don 3’s first look teaser, coupled with the announcement of Ranveer Singh taking the lead role. Now, with the official confirmation of Kiara Advani joining the cast, anticipation has reached new heights. Adding to the thrill, a recent report has unveiled that Ranveer and Kiara will be honing their action skills under the guidance of martial arts experts hailing from Thailand.

Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani to start prep with experts from Thailand for action in Don 3

As per a recent update from Mid-day, it has been revealed that Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, embarking on their first collaboration with the upcoming Don 3, are gearing up to dive into their action-packed preparations at the behest of director Farhan Akhtar, who is eager to kickstart the process early.

According to a source cited by the portal, Ranveer and Kiara are slated to commence their physical conditioning, starting with agility training, by late March. To ensure they are primed for the intense sequences, martial arts experts from Thailand have been enlisted to guide them through the rigorous training regimen.

The portal also reports that Farhan is determined to elevate the standards of stunts in the film. In light of the plethora of stylized action seen in Hindi cinema in recent years, he aims to inject freshness into the action sequences.

Advertisement

The source reveals that by engaging in numerous discussions with action choreographers both domestically and internationally, Farhan is exploring innovative possibilities. His vision is to present a distinctive palette of action, diverging from the conventions seen in mainstream cinema over the past years.

Kiara Advani’s reaction to being announced as female lead in Don 3

Following the announcement of Kiara Advani starring opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3, Kiara expressed her excitement on X (Twitter), stating, "Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together."

Previously, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Farhan Akhtar intends to kick off the shoot of Don 3 around August or September 2024.

ALSO READ: DON 3: Kiara Advani is ‘thrilled’ being announced as lead opposite Ranveer Singh; seeks 'love, support'