Don 3 to arrive in 2025: Farhan hopes people will love 'new Don' as they loved Amitabh Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan

Director Farhan Akhtar took the internet by storm this morning after officially announcing his much anticipated film Don 3. When Shah Rukh Khan stepped out of the Don films, Farhan decided to reboot the popular franchise and cast a younger star. Earlier, Pinkvilla had reported that actor Ranveer Singh has been cast as the new Don and this confirmation is highly awaited. He would be stepping into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh who have previously received immense love for their performances as Don. Farhan has now announced that an actor he greatly admires will be headlining the film. He also revealed that the film will hit the big screens in 2025.

Farhan Akhtar teases ‘new Don’ after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan

After officially announcing Don 3 with a logo video on the morning of August 8, Farhan Akhtar has now teased the actor who will play the lead in the film. In a new post on Instagram, Farhan penned a long note appreciating Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan for their respective portrayals of the character Don. Talking about the origin of the anti-hero and Amit ji's charm, Farhan wrote, "In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatergoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don."

Farhan then opened up about his own reboot of the original film and shared about his experience with King Khan. "In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way. From Don's sardonic wit to his cool but menacing fury, Shah Rukh embodied his persona. As writer & director, I had a great time creating not one but two, 'Don' films with Shah Rukh and both experiences remain very close to my heart," said Farhan.

Farhan revealed that a talented actor who he has admired for a long time will now be playing the role. He also hoped that he would get the same love from the audience as Amit ji and SRK did. He added, "The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan."

Announcing that the film will arrive in the cinemas in 2025, Farhan asked his fans to stay tuned. He said, "A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space."

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed the news of Ranveer Singh replacing SRK in the Don films. The annoucement video of the same along with the first teaser of the film is expected to drop this week.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar says 'a new era begins' as he FINALLY announces Don 3; netizens are overjoyed