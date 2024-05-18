Don producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s mother passes away; last rites to take place at Santacruz crematorium

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming in straight from the industry. Popular producer Ritesh Sidhwani’s mother has passed away. The Don Producer’s mother was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital and last night we saw several celebrities arriving to pay their last visit.

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Sharman Joshi, Chunky Pandey, Malaika Arora, and others arrived to pay their condolences. And now an official statement has been released from the family.

Ritesh Sidhwani’s mother’s crematorium to be held in Santacruz

The official statement released by the family reads, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing away of Mrs. Leelu Sidhwani on May 17, 2024. Prayers will be held on May 18, 2024, at Quantum Park RG level at 3.15 pm. Cremation will be held at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium at 4.30 pm.”

Reportedly, Ritesh Sidhwani's mother was ill and has been in the hospital. But unfortunately, she breathed her last on May 17th. Several friends of the producer had come to be there by his side in the hospital. The names include Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar, Sharman Joshi, and Chunky Panday.

Check out the pictures:

Ritesh Sidhwani’s work front

Ritesh Sidhwani’s first film was the 2001 iconic Dil Chahta Hai starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, and Dimple Kapadia. The film went on to become a cult and is celebrated even today.

Since then, he has been Farhan Akhtar’s partner in crime and together these two have given us some of the most memorable films. Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy, Don franchise, and more. The producer is now all set to gear up for the third film in the franchise with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead.

Ritesh's recently produced film Madgaon Express saw the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu. The film featured a talented trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, renowned for their iconic roles in Mirzapur, Scam 1992, and Bambai Meri Jaan, respectively. The cast of Madgaon Express also features Nora Fatehi, along with seasoned performers Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

